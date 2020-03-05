Left Menu
Head constable dies in accident; UP CM announces ex gratia

A head constable died after being hit by a truck in neighbouring Fatehpur district on Thursday, police said. Jagroop, 51, was standing on the road near Nanamau village under Bakewar police station area along side a seized truck laden with animals. He was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction, SP Prashant Verma said.

Jagroop died on the spot, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the death of the policeman and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

