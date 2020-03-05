Left Menu
15 Winners to be felicitated with Women Transforming India Awards

The Women Transforming India Awards instituted four years ago, is NITI Aayog’s endeavor to recognize and celebrate stories of exceptional women changemakers from across India.

Since 2018, the Women Transforming India Awards have been hosted under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform on the theme of ‘Women and Entrepreneurship’. Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform is organizing the Fourth Edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI) on International Women's Day, Sunday, 8 March 2020.

The WTI will recognize 30 finalists and 15 winners will be felicitated. On this occasion, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform also completes two years since its inception.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest and will give away the Women Transforming India Awards 2019. Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Ms. Yasmin Al Haque, UN Resident Coordinator in India (a.i.) and MsAnna Roy, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog, will also be present at the event.

The Women Transforming India Awards instituted four years ago, is NITI Aayog's endeavor to recognize and celebrate stories of exceptional women changemakers from across India.

Since 2018, the Women Transforming India Awards have been hosted under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform on the theme of 'Women and Entrepreneurship'. The fifteen winners were chosen from a pool of more than 2,300applicants. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform undertook an elaborate five-month-long process to identify inspiring stories of women entrepreneurs who are breaking the glass ceiling. This process included a review of applications, jury and super jury rounds with assistance from mentors and partners of Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform seeks to transform the entrepreneurial ecosystem for women by bringing together stakeholders to offer information and services that will resolve the existing information asymmetry. It was formulated on three pillars: Iccha Shakti, Gyan Shakti, and Karma Shakti.

It is an aggregator platform for established as well as aspiring entrepreneurs and provides incubator support, mentorship, funding avenues, compliance and taxation support, and peer learning.

Currently, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform has 14,000 registered users and has initiated programs with 30 partners.

The event being held on 8th March 2020, will include a segment with spotlight speakers during which Debjani Ghosh, President NASSCOM;

Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder Mann Deshi Bank; and Ani Choying Drolma, a Nepalese nun, will take the stage to speak about their journeys basis the three pillars of Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

(With Inputs from PIB)

