Mental health prog among many steps by govt to reduce stress among soldiers: MoS Def

The government has undertaken a series of steps to reduce stress among soldiers, including preparing an elaborate Mental Health Programme, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Thursday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Naik listed out measures like the Mental Health Programme for the armed forces which was prepared by the Director General of Armed Force Medical Services (DGAFMS) in September, 2008.

The programme has been effective since 2009, he said. "The issue of stress and strain is being addressed by the commanders in a comprehensive manner at various levels. Sessions for stress management are organised by commanders and psychiatrists at all major stations," the minister noted. Specific measures include sensitisation of commanders on the subject of addressing grievances through interactions, implementation of 'buddy' system, welfare measures like provision of adequate accommodation for married personnel, good schooling, recreation facilities.

He said personnel at high risk of combat stress are identified as vulnerable and counselled by unit commanding officers, regimental medical officers and junior leaders and any stress marker, warning signs of stress are looked for and motivational talk is rendered to all. Replying to a question on whether the government has any proposal to purchase new missile defence system from Russia in the near future, Naik said this is based on threat assessment and security imperatives. "Government constantly reviews the national security scenarios and takes steps to induct appropriate defence equipment to meet the security challenges and operational requirements. This is a continuous process undertaken through procurement from various indigenous as well as foreign sources," the minister said.

Highest priority is accorded to optimally equip the Armed Forces and keep them in a state of readiness, he added..

