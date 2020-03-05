Govt to hike contractual teachers' pay: Minister

The Bihar Education minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the state government will hike "according to its capacity" pay scale of the contractual teachers, and appealed to them to end their strike keeping in mind the examinations and evaluation works. Around 4.5 lakh contractual teachers of the government schools are on indefinite strike since February 17 in support of their eight-point demands that included the one seeking "equal pay for equal work".

They are protesting under the banner of Bihar Rajya Shikshak Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (BRSSSS), Patna. Stating that the government has been revising their pay from time to time, Verma asserted that the state government is not against them, and rather working for their interest, while appealing to end the agitation.

"I want to make an appeal through the House to the striking teachers to end their strike and join teaching work. The state government will hike their pay scale according to its capacity. It will also bring some improvements in their service conditions," Verma said.

The minister said this while giving reply to the house debate on the budgetary demand of Rs 35191.04 crore of his department for 2020-21 fiscal. Shiksha Mitras, who were getting Rs 1500 per month stipend in 2003 and 2005, were appointed as teachers on fixed pay of Rs 4000 and Rs 5000 (for trained) by Nitish Kumar government in July 2006 with retirement age of 60, Verma said.

Their salary was revised from time to time making it Rs 9000 and Rs 10,000 per month (for trained), he added. The government implemented pay scale of Rs 5200-20,200 for contractual teachers along with other facilities of DA, HRA, annual increment for them, the minister said, adding these teachers are getting more than Rs 29,000 per month from a monthl payment of Rs 1500 in 2006.

Even the apex court had ruled against teachers seeking "equal pay for equal work" stating that neither teachers' rights violated nor they have been discriminated. Stating that government has accorded foremost priority to education in the state, Verma said high schools will be made operational in all the 8386 panchayats of the state from April 1, 2020.

Bihar has become the first state to start "books bank" in the country, he said, adding that 30-35 per cent of children are given books from the bank which help in printing less number books for students. While the cut motion moved by RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav was rejected, the House passed the education department budget by voice vote.

The opposition not satisfied with the government's reply staged a walkout..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.