Cong appoints 50 new office-bearers in IYC

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed five general secretaries, five joint secretaries and 40 national secretaries in the Indian Youth Congress. Out of the total 50 new office-bearers of the party's youth wing, 17 are women.

Abraham Roy Mani, Amarpreet Lally, Anil Yadav, Deepak Mishra and Santhosh Kolkunda have been appointed general secretaries of the Indian Youth Congress, a party statement said. Congress MP Ramya Haridas, Vaibhav Walia and Amrish Ranjan Pandey are among the 40 national secretaries appointed by the party..

