Four killed in boiler explosion in Jalna MIDC in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:08 IST
Four workers were killed and seven sustained serious injuries when a boiler exploded at a factory in an industrial area in Jalna in Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place at Om Sairam Steel and Alloys in Jalna MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in the afternoon, they said.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital at Aurangabad. Inspector S T Kouthale of Chandan Zira police station told PTI that three of the workers died on the spot while another died on the way to hospital.

"None of the deceased could be identified immediately as they were burnt beyond recognition," Kouthale said, adding that further probe was on..

