Debt-ridden farmer hangs himself in Maharashtra's Jalna

  • PTI
  • Jalna
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:49 IST
A 36-year-old farmer, whose name did not figure in the list of beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's latest loan waiver scheme, allegedly committed suicide in Jalna district of the state, the police said. Gajanan Punjaram Wagh, resident Warud in Bhokardan tehsil, had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from two agencies, and was reportedly distressed because of crop failure.

On Wednesday noon, Wagh allegedly told his daughter who studies in standard eighth that he was going to end his life as he was unable to pay off his debt, and asked her to take care of her mother and grandmother, said a police official. He then locked himself in a room and hanged himself, the official added.

Wagh owned two and half acres of land. He had applied for loan waiver, but his name did not figure in the first and second lists of beneficiaries which were released recently, local sources said.

Apart from his daughter, he is survived by wife, two sons and mother. The police are conducting further probe..

