Four govt officials, driver killed in accident in Chhattisgarh

Five persons, including four government officials, were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident took place around 2.30 am near Ganesh Bahar rivulet under Barsoor police station, when the victims were heading towards Barsoor from Jagdalpur town in a car, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

The car driver apparently failed to negotiate a sharp bend on the route that passes through a dense forest, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and crash into a tree, he said. All five occupants of the car, who hailed from Bijapur, died on the spot, he added.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Thakur (45), sub-engineer in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department (Bijapur district), Ramdhar Pandey (42) and Anil Parsul (30), clerks in the same department, Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan Sukhlal Pandey (25) and Rajshekhar Lambadi (23), the car driver, he said. As per preliminary information, the PHE department personnel were returning to Bijapur after completing an official work in Jagdalpur, Pallava said.

A case has been registered and further investigation was underway, the SP said..

