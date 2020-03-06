Maha: Bangladeshi national arrested in Pune for illegal stay

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for illegal stay from Budhwar Peth area of Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Friday. Jamal alias Shakib Suleman Mulla has allegedly been living in Pune illegally and owned a 'paan' shop in Budhwar Peth area, an official from the special branch of Pune police said.

On interrogation, Mulla revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national and had entered India illegally 16 years ago, the official said. While the accused did not possess a valid passport or visa, a fake Aadhar card and PAN card were recovered from his possession, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950 at Faras Khana police station. PTI SPK ARU ARU.

