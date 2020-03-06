Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Higher Education dept notification sparks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:33 IST
West Bengal Higher Education dept notification sparks

A notification issued by the West Bengal government seeking information from job aspirants of government-aided colleges and universities about their country of origin has stoked a controversy with teachers' associations expressing outrage. The notification issued by the West Bengal higher education department has asked candidates to mention if they originally hail from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or any other country.

It comes at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is opposing the CAA-NPR and the proposed NRC. Schedule 1 of verification roll of the notification, issued in last week of February, asks the candidates applying for teaching and non-teaching jobs to write if he/she is "originally a resident of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or any other country, and the address in that dominion of migration to Indian Union." A copy of the notification, available with PTI, in schedule 3 asked candidates to provide "medical certificate" having details like "girth of chest" for male candidates and "function of ovaries and uterus (if they are normal)" for female candidates, along with blood pressure and functioning of health parametres such as liver, heart and lungs.

The notification, issued for the job aspirants, has sparked strong protest from Jadavpur University Teachers' Association. "I fail to comprehend why candidates should be asked if they were originally residents of "Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, or any other country.

"This reinforces the concept behind the Citizenship Amendment Act, which asks bonafide citizens of this country to prove their citizenship again. We call for an immediate withdrawal of this notification," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said on Friday. He also wondered, "What does details regarding a female candidate's ovaries and uterus, and chest details of a male candidate, for getting a medical certificate has to do with one's teaching abilities? This is demeaning for an individual and insensitive." Mentioning that the JUTA would launch a movement with other teachers' bodies if the circular is not withdrawn, he said, this is insulting to those individuals who are held in high esteem in society.

Demanding its immediate withdrawal, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA), JU chapter, has criticised the clauses in the circular, terming it as "insulting". The JUTA on Thursday flayed the circular which had said police verification and medical examination are mandatory for future appointment of employees, including teachers, in state-aided varsities and colleges, saying it infringes on the autonomy of the higher educational institutions.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee could not be contacted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Music therapy may help those recovering from stroke: Study

Music therapy sessions may have a positive effect on the rehabilitation of acute stroke patients, and also improve their mood, according to a study that may lead to new clinical recommendations for those recovering from the condition. The s...

Dylan McDermott boards Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard'

Actor Dylan McDermott is the latest addition to the cast of Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams father Richar...

No coronavirus case in Guj, govt cancels Women's Day events

Even as no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Gujarat so far, the state government has decided to postpone all the Womens Day events, earlier scheduled to be held in the state on March 8, as a precautionary measure, an official ...

U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, founder of TCS Group, has been charged with filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.TCS is the parent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020