West Bengal governor meets HM Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the ongoing tussle between him and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government. Dhankhar met Shah at the latter's office at the Parliament complex here, an official said.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the governor, who was appointed to the Constitutional post nearly eight months ago. It comes within a week of Shah's visit to Kolkata. At a rally in the city, the Union minister had expressed "anguish" over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Dhankhar has been engaged in a bitter acrimony with the West Bengal government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year. The governor "will avail the opportunity of this meeting by apprising the Union Home Minister about various issues that are relevant and critical to governance in the state. He would obviously advert to areas of concern as also of challenge," said a Raj Bhavan statement issued in Kolkata on Thursday..

