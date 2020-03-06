Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 4:24 p.m.

Thirteen Italian tourists were kept in isolation overnight at their hotel in Amritsar by the health department to check for coronavirus symptoms, official says. 4:03 p.m.

The Delhi government directs schools in the national capital to suspend morning assembly as a precautionary measure for coronavirus, officials say. 4:01 p.m.

The government says a truncated version of the civil aviation show 'Wings India 2020' will be held in Hyderabad later this month, amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. 4:00 p.m.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF and the BSF have decided to call off official events to celebrate Holi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say. 3:44 p.m.

Tata Motors says it expects limited volume loss in its domestic business during the January-March 2020 period due to disruption of supply chain from China due to coronavirus outbreak. 3:36 p.m.

The district administration has held a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to chalk out a strategy to counter the coronavirus threat. 3:35 p.m.

Even as no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Gujarat so far, the state government has decided to postpone all the Women's Day events scheduled for March 8. 3:32 p.m.

The central government asks people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood. 3:28 p.m. The UGC directs universities to avoid large gathering in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

3:22 p.m. The coronavirus outbreak has potential to significantly harm Asian economies, and the global economy may suffer losses of USD 77-347 billion, Asian Development Bank (ADB) says.

3:13 p.m. A 13-member group of tourists from Italy come under scanner when they reached Amritsar for being possible carriers of coronavirus, officials say.

3:07 p.m. The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to file a comprehensive report before it on the precautionary and awareness measures being taken up in the state over the coronavirus.

3:07 p.m. The upcoming combined shooting World Cup in New Delhi is postponed, while an Olympic test event in Tokyo stands cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

2:58 p.m. The global automobile industry is well prepared to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak due to its strong supply chain management mechanism, according to a senior Mercedes-Benz official.

2:42 p.m. The Nepal government has stepped up measures along the border with India to control the possible spread of coronavirus after 31 confirmed cases of the viral infection were detected in India.

2:26 p.m. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says it was unfair and unfortunate that a section of the media "ignored" an important debate in Rajya Sabha on the spread of coronavirus.

1:49 p.m. Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stand postponed.

1:38 p.m. First flight from Iran will carry around 300 swabs of Indians suspected of having coronavirus and the flight is likely to land tonight, official says.

1:00 p.m. No positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, the state Medical and Health Department says. 12:40 p.m.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected Olympic preparations, but India's top athletes like P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia say they are optimistic about the event. 12:24 p.m.

A 13-member group of tourists from Iran have been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and have been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said. 12:20 p.m.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed chemists to sell coronavirus kits only on doctors' prescription, official says. 12:02 p.m.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is "very much on schedule," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says, asserting that all measures will be in place to tackle the coronavirus threat. 11:49 a.m.

Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus infection, increasing confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry says. 11:13 a.m. Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das assures that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic. 11:12 a.m.

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom decide to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 10:55 a.m.

A Twenty20 league in Nepal, which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle among others, postponed due to coronavirus threat, event organisers say. 10:50 a.m. Genetic sequencing tests carried out on the pet dog of a confirmed coronavirus patient in Hong Kong, which could reveal if the virus has mutated or not, official says.

9:41 a.m. The death toll in China from coronavirus touches 3,042 with 30 new fatalities and confirmed cases rising to 80,552..

