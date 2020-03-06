Women talent part of administrative for creating reforms: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that New Vistas is opening up for Women under Shri Narendra Modi Government, which has a special preference and sensitivity for women folk in India. Addressing a workshop on International Women's Day organized by DoPT here, Dr. Singh said that after a long gap, we have first-generation women professionals in India and similarly in the field of Entrepreneurship, they are scaling new heights. He said this is not only a huge departure from the past but also great tributes to Women Empowerment.

Expressing happiness over the presence of a huge number of women officers and officials in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the huge galaxy of women talent is not only part of the Administrative Department for creating reforms, but in creating reforms pertaining to women. He pointed out that order in the pensions department was modified recently for divorced daughters and now even if the divorce matter is pending, the women will be entitled to family pension. He said that India has come full circle in women empowerment, as they are now seeking opportunities and excelling in administrative jobs and even in forces and defense and space, which were earlier considered as taboos. Earlier, women used to opt for teaching and social welfare jobs only, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also gave away awards to the best performers of the competitive events held on the occasion.

