Coronavirus: Anganwadis closed in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said anganwadis have been closed in view of the coronavirus scare

The government child-care centres have been closed from Friday, he added. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 31, according to Union health ministry officials.

