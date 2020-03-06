Following are the top stories at 5 pm DEL26 HEALTH-LD CORONAVIRUS Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus; total cases 31 New Delhi: A man from Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia has tested positive for COVID19, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India to 31, health ministry officials said on Friday. DEL69 MHA-DISASTER-SHAH Govt reconstitutes National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction with Amit Shah as head New Delhi: The government has reconstituted the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chairperson and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, as its members.

DEL71 GOVT-CORONAVIRUS-EMPLOYEES Citing coronavirus threat, govt exempts employees from marking biometric attendance New Delhi: All central government employees were on Friday exempted from marking attendance through Aadhaar-based biometric system as a preventive measure to check the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Personnel Ministry order. DEL46 CONG-2NDLD YES BANK 'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul, accuses government of 'destroying' economy New Delhi: "No Yes Bank," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "ideas" had destroyed the country's economy.

DEL18 BIZ-RBI DAS RBI ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to coronavirus challenges: Governor Das Mumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday assured that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic. DEL57 MHA-SHAH-WB-LD GOVERNOR WB guv meets HM Amit Shah, apprises him of 'serious' governance concerns in state New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of various issues of "serious concern touching upon the governance" in the state.

DEL43 CBI LD-UP-PF DHFL scam: CBI takes over UP PF fraud probe New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore Employees' Provident Fund fraud in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of power sector employees were invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), officials said on Friday. DEL42 GOVT-CORRUPT-PASSPORT No passport for corrupt babus: Govt New Delhi: Government employees under suspension or granted sanction of prosecution over corruption charges will not be able to get a passport, according to an official order. By Ashwini Shrivastava PAR18 LS-3RDLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi violence New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the fifth consecutive day on Friday due to sloganeering by Opposition members seeking a discussion on the riots in Delhi, which claimed at least 53 lives.

DEL38 PREZ-LD CIC Bimal Julka appointed CIC New Delhi: Information Commissioner Bimal Julka was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. LEGAL LGD5 DL-HC-VIOLENCE Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on Mar 12 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12.

LGD17 SC-LD SEDITION SC refuses to entertain plea seeking proper mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking framing of a proper mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of the sedition law by the government machinery. LGD9 SC-CAA SC agrees to hear journalist's plea challenging CAA, issues notice to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act filed by an activist.

BUSINESS DEL65 BIZ-YESBANK LD-RBI DAS RBI Guv assures of 'swift action' to revive Yes Bank, says 30-day moratorium deadline 'outer limit' Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Yes Bank resolution efforts are aimed at maintaining "stability and resilience" in the Indian financial sector and the difficulties will be overcome "very swiftly", RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. DEL58 BIZ-YESBANK-LD FM Sitharaman assures depositors money in Yes Bank safe New Delhi: As panicky depositors rushed to withdraw money from Yes Bank whose control was seized by the RBI in a dramatic late-night move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday assured depositors that their money is safe and said the central bank was working for an early resolution of the crisis.

FOREIGN FGN3 CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-TOLL China's coronavirus death toll touches 3,042; confirmed cases rise to 80,552 Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has touched 3,042 with 30 new fatalities while the confirmed cases have risen to 80,552 amid signs that the dreaded COVID-19 was stabilising, including in the epicentre Hubei province. By K J M Varma FGN10 PAK-INDIA-AFGHAN Pakistan does not want any security role for India in Afghanistan Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan does not want any security role for India in Afghanistan as he accused New Delhi of playing the role of a "spoiler" in the war-torn country, according to a media report..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.