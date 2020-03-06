Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:34 P.M.

People will not be allowed to attend daily retreat ceremony between India and Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab in wake of coronavirus outbreak, BSF says. 5:31 p.m.

A 12-member team from Telengana meets Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and other officials to get first hand knowledge on how the state successfully cured three affected patients. 5:22 p.m.

An Irishman, suspected of coronavirus infection, fled from a hospital but was traced to a hotel in Bhubaneswar, and is kept isolated with another person he came into contact with, officials say. 5:19 p.m.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres. 5:16 p.m.

Seven family members of man who tested positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit have been quarantined at their residence in west Delhi, health official says. 4:53 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says anganwadis are closed due to coronavirus scare. 4:46 p.m.

All central government employees were exempted from marking attendance through biometric system as a preventive measure to check the spread of the coronavirus. 4:24 p.m.

Thirteen Italian tourists kept in isolation overnight at Amritsar hotel by health department to check for coronavirus symptoms, official says. 4:03 p.m.

The Delhi government directs schools in the national capital to suspend morning assembly as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, officials say. 4:01 p.m.

The government says a truncated version of the civil aviation show 'Wings India 2020' will be held later this month, amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. 4:00 p.m.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) decides to call off official events to celebrate Holi in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials say. 3:36 p.m.

The district administration has held a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to develop strategy to counter coronavirus threat. 3:35 p.m.

Gujarat state government has decided to postpone all the Women's Day events scheduled for March 8 due to coronavirus scare. 3:32 p.m.

The central government asks people not to pay attention to false rumours that coronavirus spreads through non-vegetarian food. 3:28 p.m.

The UGC directs universities to avoid large gathering in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 3:22 p.m.

The coronavirus outbreak has potential to significantly harm Asian economies, and the global economy may suffer losses of USD 77-347 billion, Asian Development Bank says. 3:07 p.m.

The combined shooting World Cup in New Delhi is postponed, while Olympic test event in Tokyo stands cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. 2:58 p.m.

The global automobile industry is well prepared to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak due to its strong supply chain management mechanism, senior Mercedes-Benz official says. 2:42 p.m.

The Nepal government steps up measures along the border with India to control coronavirus spread. 1:49 p.m.

Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stand postponed. 1:38 p.m.

First flight from Iran will carry around 300 swabs of Indians suspected of having coronavirus and the flight is likely to land tonight, official says. 1:00 p.m.

No positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, the state Medical and Health Department says. 12:40 p.m. The coronavirus outbreak has affected Olympic preparations, but India's top athletes like P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia say they are optimistic about the event.

12:24 p.m. A 13-member group of tourists from Iran have been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and have been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said.

12:20 p.m. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed chemists to sell coronavirus kits only on doctors' prescription, official says.

12:02 p.m. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is "very much on schedule," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says, asserting that all measures will be in place to tackle the coronavirus threat.

11:49 a.m. Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus infection, increasing confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry says. 11:13 a.m.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das assures that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic. 11:12 a.m. Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom decide to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:55 a.m. A Twenty20 league in Nepal, which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle among others, postponed due to coronavirus threat, event organisers say. 10:50 a.m.

Genetic sequencing tests carried out on the pet dog of a confirmed coronavirus patient in Hong Kong, which could reveal if the virus has mutated or not, official says. 9:41 a.m.

The death toll in China from coronavirus touches 3,042 with 30 new fatalities and confirmed cases rising to 80,552..

