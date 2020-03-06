Temple in Kerala looted

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 6 (PTI): A thief struck at a famous temple here early Friday and decamped with money from five donation boxes after locking the security guard up in a room,police said. The robbery occurred at the Thirunakkara Mahadeva temple, they said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection and a search is on for the culprit, the police said. CCTV footage showed a masked man entering the temple, they said, adding that a sniffer dog has been pressed into service..

