Man booked as woman he harassed with marriage pleas ends life

A man was booked for allegedlyabetting the suicide of a 21-year-old woman in Vasai inPalghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday

Eknath Desak would repeatedly call the victim andpester her to marry him, and would also tell people that thetwo were in a relationship, a Virar police station officialsaid

"Distressed with the harassment, she consumed poisonon the night of February 10. Her brother filed a complaintafter which Desak was booked on Thursday. He is yet to bearrested," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

