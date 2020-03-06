Women leading transformation towards new India: Jaishankar

The message that women lead the transformation towards a new India is not just a slogan but a "fundamental and actionable belief" of the government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday

He also said that the mindset of new India is one of inclusive growth and deep reforms that together will bring about long-term changes. Jaishankar was speaking at an event organized by the ministries of women and child development and external affairs as part of International Women's Day celebrations. It engaged members of the diplomatic corps in an open house discussion

"As someone tasked with explaining India abroad, I often underline that the higher profile of recent years is reflective of greater aspirations at home and higher confidence about its realisation," Jaishankar said. "The message that women lead the transformation towards a new India is not just a slogan. It is a fundamental and actionable belief of this government," he said. The minister said as those from the world of diplomacy, "we all know that the influence of nations, in the final analysis, rest on their strengths at home". "So, even as you assess India's energies and activities abroad, I am sure that one part of your mind is also looking at the changes in our society," Jaishankar said. Noting that the first five Sustainable Development (SDG) goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education and gender equality, he said but the truth is that the first four depend very much on the realization of the fifth. "In fact, not just the four, even the goals of clean water and sanitation, clean energy, decent work, and economic growth or industry and innovation are all significantly determined by the contribution of women," Jaishankar said. "The dictum of women holding up half the sky, if anything, underestimate their social centrality and this realisation today drives our endeavours in the field of gender equality and women's power," he said.

