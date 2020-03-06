Take stringent measures to ensure babus file property details in time: Par panel to DoPT

A Parliamentary Committee on Friday asked the government to take stringent measures to ensure that civil servants file details of their property in time. In its report tabled in Parliament, the committee said 338 IAS officers haven't filed their Immovable Property Returns in the preceding year. "Civil servants are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity and morality. The Committee views it seriously and recommends Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take stringent measures to ensure that civil servants comply with the guidelines and file Immovable property returns in time," it said.

As per Rule 16 (2) of all India services (conduct) rule, 1968, every member of the service is required to submit an annual return in such form as may be prescribed by the government in this regard, giving full particulars regarding the immovable property inherited by him or owned or acquired by him or held by him on lease or mortgage, either in his own name or in the name of any member of his family or in the name of any other person. The Committee would like to be apprised about the status of compliance of the 338 IAS officers who haven't filed Immovable Property Returns in the preceding year in its 'action taken note', the panel said. Out of the total sanctioned strength of 6,699, a total of 5,205 IAS officers were in position, thus leaving 1,494 posts vacant..

