Yes Bank to Coronavirus; All top stories from India

Govt wants to shoot the messenger, Mander alleges in SC in hate speech case New Delhi: Activist Harsh Mander on Friday alleged in the Supreme Court that the Government wants to shoot the messenger, while not acting against the real perpetrators of the Delhi violence, claiming there was nothing inflammatory in his alleged hate speeches.

Delhi man 31st coronavirus positive case; events cancelled, Wagah ceremony sans public New Delhi: A number of events related to Holi and Women's Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against coronavirus with a man from Delhi testing positive, the 31st such case in the country.

'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul, accuses government of 'destroying' economy New Delhi: "No Yes Bank," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "ideas" had destroyed the country's economy.

India faces 'danger' from social disharmony, slowdown, global health epidemic: Manmohan New Delhi: India faces "imminent danger" from the trinity of social disharmony, economic slowdown and a global health epidemic, former prime minister Manmohan Singh warned on Friday, asserting that this "potent combination of risks" may not only rupture the soul of India but also diminish its global standing.

DHFL scam: CBI takes over UP PF fraud probe New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore Employees' Provident Fund fraud in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of power sector employees were invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), officials said on Friday.

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi violence New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the fifth consecutive day on Friday due to sloganeering by Opposition members seeking a discussion on the riots in Delhi, which claimed at least 53 lives.

CIC Bimal Julka was sworn in as CIC; Amita Pandove becomes IC New Delhi: Information Commissioner Bimal Julka was appointed as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

SC rejects plea seeking a mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery.

Nirbhaya case convict moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies New Delhi: Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking restoration of all his legal remedies alleging his lawyers misled him.

'Right talking' critics hate those doing right things: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at 'right talking' critics of his government's decisions such as the new citizenship law and scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying they have hatred for people who walk the path of 'doing the right things'.

FM assures depositors money in Yes Bank safe, asks RBI to fix responsibility of crisis New Delhi: As panicky depositors rushed to withdraw money from Yes Bank whose control was seized by the RBI in a dramatic late-night move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday assured depositors that their money is safe and said the RBI has been asked to assess reasons for the crisis and fix responsibilities

RBI Guv assures of 'swift action' to revive Yes Bank, says 30-day moratorium deadline 'outer limit' Mumbai: Yes Bank resolution efforts are aimed at maintaining "stability and resilience" in the Indian financial sector and the difficulties will be overcome "very swiftly", RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

RBI DAS India's limited integration with global value chain insulates it from coronavirus impact: RBI Guv Mumbai: India has limited integration with the global value chain, which "insulates" its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

China's coronavirus death toll touches 3,042; confirmed cases rise to 80,552 Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has touched 3,042 with 30 new fatalities while the confirmed cases have risen to 80,552 amid signs that the dreaded COVID-19 was stabilizing, including in the epicentre Hubei province.

Pakistan does not want any security role for India in Afghanistan Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan does not want any security role for India in Afghanistan as he accused New Delhi of playing the role of a "spoiler" in the war-torn country, according to a media report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.