Delimitation commission for JK, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal, Nagaland formed

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was on Friday appointed chairperson of the Delimitation Commission to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, a Law Ministry notification said

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and state election commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and the four states will be the ex officio members, it said

The Commission will delimit the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, and of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.