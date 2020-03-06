Holiday in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday

The Assam government hasdeclared March 10 as a local holiday in Kamrup Metropolitandistrict on account of Dol Jatra and Holi

All state government offices, educational institutionsand financial institutions will remain closed on account ofthe holiday, a statement said here on Friday

Kamrup Metro is comprised of Guwahati and itsneighbouring areas.

