Holiday in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday
The Assam government hasdeclared March 10 as a local holiday in Kamrup Metropolitandistrict on account of Dol Jatra and Holi
All state government offices, educational institutionsand financial institutions will remain closed on account ofthe holiday, a statement said here on Friday
Kamrup Metro is comprised of Guwahati and itsneighbouring areas.
