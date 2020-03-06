All measures taken for peaceful Holi celebrations: Kolkata

Kolkata Police has taken all forms of precautionary measures for peaceful celebration of Holi in the city next week, a senior officer said on Friday. Besides, extra police forces, around 700 police pickets will be set up in and around the city during the Holi festival, he said.

Police will take strong actions against those who will try to put colours on unwilling people. Women police personnel in plainclothes will also be deployed to keep a check on crime against women,.

Holi will be celebrated in West Bengal on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

