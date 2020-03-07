Firing in Gaziabad court after 2 lawyers' tiff on WhatsApp

A lawyer was booked on Friday for allegedly firing at his colleague at the district court here following an argument on WhatsApp, police said. Vikrant Tyagi in his complaint told police that Rahul Chaudhary on Thursday night abused him on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him and his family

On Friday morning, when Vikrant approached Bar president Sunil Dutt Tyagi to report the incident, Rahul allegedly fired at him thrice and fled away, the police said. Vikrant's colleagues somehow saved him and the police was alerted. The police reached the court premises and recovered one used cartridge from the spot. However, the Bar president denied reports of Rahul opening fire and said someone in the crowd fired shots. City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said an FIR has been registered and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.