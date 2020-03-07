India condemns terror attack in Kabul
India has strongly condemned the terror attack at an event in Afghanistan capital Kabul that killed at least 32 people and injured dozens. In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account.
A number of political leaders were present on Friday at the event, organised to commemorate Shaheed Mazari, who was a leader of Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras community. "India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul today, where a number of senior political leaders were present," the MEA said.
"We express heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the Government and people of Afghanistan," it said. The terror attack came days after the Taliban and the US inked a landmark peace deal, which provides for withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Afghanistan
- Ministry of External Affairs
- India
- Taliban
- Hazaras
- Islamic State
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Jamieson's double strike reduces India to 79-3 at lunch
Scoreboard at lunch: India vs NZ
Top-order batsmen fail as India reach 79/3 at lunch on opening day
India 79/3 at lunch against New Zealand in first Test
India says yes to fitness as Likee's 1KM1DAY challenge clocks 267 million views