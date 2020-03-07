Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM releases book on life & works of Biju Patnaik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:07 IST
Odisha CM releases book on life & works of Biju Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released a comic book on the life and works of legendary leader and his father Biju Patnaik. The book, 'Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat' published by the Kalinga Foundation Trust and the Creative Warehouse, is a first of its kind comic book on the life and works of Biju Patnaik.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra, senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo and other dignitaries attended the book release event on Friday. "Biju Patnaik was a legend in his lifetime ... In fact he was a man of a million legends. As we celebrate his 104th birth anniversary, people recall his memories with great respect, love and admiration," the chief minister said.

Biju Patnaik was born on March 5, 1916. He said the book 'Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat' is one such endeavour to remember one of the most loved leaders of Odisha, Biju Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik, who is the younger son of Biju Patnaik said many people describe him (Biju) in their own perspectives and display many facets of his life. His adventures culminated in the rescuing of Indonesian leaders, his patriotism culminated in his participation in war missions, his compassion for poor reflected in doubling the minimum wage at one go, ... the list is endless, he said.

During the freedom movement, despite working as a pilot in Royal Air Force, he (Biju) assisted nationalist leaders like Aruna Asaf Ali, Ram Manohar Lohia and carried them in a plane to safe places. He was a true nationalist leader who was at the forefront to reach Srinagar first during Indias war against Pakistani intruders in Kashmir operation, the CM said. "The development of Odisha was the single most important thing for him. He never thought of anything else. He was a fast mover who wanted to get things done very quickly.

He wanted to see his Odisha be at the top at the earliest possible time," the chief minister said on his father Patnaik hoped children will be inspired, encouraged, and follow Biju Babus footsteps to serve the motherland with similar commitment and courage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Sibal chides PM Modi over his 'critics don't want to change status quo' remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his critics do not want to change status quo remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked the Prime Minister if banning TV channels critical to RSS, detaining citizens critic...

Saudi detains three royal princes over 'coup plot': reports

Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salmans brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported Friday, signaling a further consolidation of power by the kingdoms de facto ruler. The detentions c...

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The nations jails and prisons are on high alert, stepping up inmate screenings, sanitizing jail cells and urging lawyers to scale back in-person visits to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading through their vast inmate populations. The...

Two suspected coronavirus patients suffering from 'high viral load'

Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were high viral-load cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020