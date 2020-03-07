Odisha CM releases book on life & works of Biju Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released a comic book on the life and works of legendary leader and his father Biju Patnaik. The book, 'Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat' published by the Kalinga Foundation Trust and the Creative Warehouse, is a first of its kind comic book on the life and works of Biju Patnaik.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra, senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo and other dignitaries attended the book release event on Friday. "Biju Patnaik was a legend in his lifetime ... In fact he was a man of a million legends. As we celebrate his 104th birth anniversary, people recall his memories with great respect, love and admiration," the chief minister said.

Biju Patnaik was born on March 5, 1916. He said the book 'Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat' is one such endeavour to remember one of the most loved leaders of Odisha, Biju Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik, who is the younger son of Biju Patnaik said many people describe him (Biju) in their own perspectives and display many facets of his life. His adventures culminated in the rescuing of Indonesian leaders, his patriotism culminated in his participation in war missions, his compassion for poor reflected in doubling the minimum wage at one go, ... the list is endless, he said.

During the freedom movement, despite working as a pilot in Royal Air Force, he (Biju) assisted nationalist leaders like Aruna Asaf Ali, Ram Manohar Lohia and carried them in a plane to safe places. He was a true nationalist leader who was at the forefront to reach Srinagar first during Indias war against Pakistani intruders in Kashmir operation, the CM said. "The development of Odisha was the single most important thing for him. He never thought of anything else. He was a fast mover who wanted to get things done very quickly.

He wanted to see his Odisha be at the top at the earliest possible time," the chief minister said on his father Patnaik hoped children will be inspired, encouraged, and follow Biju Babus footsteps to serve the motherland with similar commitment and courage..

