One dacoit arrested with arms in Assam

A dacoit was arrested fromAssam's Nagaon district and a cache of arms and ammunitionseized from his possession on Saturday, police said

Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel conducted asearch operation in Choto Rupahi area and arrested SaidulIslam, an active member of a dacoit gang, they said

A 7.65 mm pistol with one magazine and five rounds ofammunition were recovered, a senior police officer said.

