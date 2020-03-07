Budget Session of Uttarakhand Assembly adjourned until Mar 25

The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly at Gairsain was adjourned till March 25 on Saturday. The second leg of the session will go on till March 27, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggrawal said.

The Budget Session, which began on March 3, has so far had proceedings lasting 22 hours 36 minutes. Nine bills were passed during the period, he said. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced in the Assembly soon after finishing his Budget speech on Wednesday that Gairsain will be the summer capital of the state, partially fulfilling an old demand of the hill people who wanted it to be made the permanent capital.

The announcement was hailed by many as historic. Dehradun does not enjoy the status of Uttarakhand's permanent capital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.