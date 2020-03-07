Over 150 cadets pass out at Officers Training Academy

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI): As many as 167 trainees including some from Bhutan, comprising gentlemen and lady cadets passed out of the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday. Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff reviewed the passing out parade in which 136 gentlemen and 31 lady cadets participated from various countries.

There were five gentlemen cadets from Bhutan, two from Fiji and one from Papua New Guinea while there were three lady cadets from Bhutan, a Defence press release said. Singh presented the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal to Harpreet Singh, silver to Vaibhav Mahajan and Bronze to Varun Pratap Singh.

In his address, Singh exhorted the cadets to adhere to core values of Indian Army and strive for excellence in all the endeavours to successfully meet the security challenges. He complimented the cadets and staff of the Officers Training Academy on excellent standards displayed by them during the occasion..

