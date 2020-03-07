Left Menu
Maha: Fire destroys 7 shops causing Rs 2 cr loss, no injuries

  PTI
  Nashik
  Updated: 07-03-2020 18:28 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:28 IST
A major fire in a shopping centrein Pimpalgaon Baswant town in Nashik district gutted sevenshops on Saturday, though there was no report of injuries,police said

The fire broke out in Gajanan Shopping Centre ataround 1:45am and initial estimates put damage to property atRs 2 crore, an official said

"The blaze was doused at 6:30am. Four fire tendersfrom Pimpalgaon, Ojhar and Nashik city were deployed," headded.

