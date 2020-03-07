Coronavirus: ISKON not to regulate entry of visitors in

The ISKCON will not regulate entry of visitors at Mayapur in Nadia district during 'Doljatra', the festival of colours in West Bengal, on Monday, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The Mayapur temple, the global headquarters of ISKCON, witnesses a large turnout of foreign and domestic pilgrims during the festival of colours every year.

The entry of visitors to the temple will not be regulated o Sunday also, the official said on Saturday. Announcements on ways to prevent getting infected by the virus are being made regularly at the temple premises.

We are welcoming all visitors but taking necessary precautions, the Director of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Mayapur, Sri Madhava Gauranga Das, told PTI from the global headquarters of ISKCON. The temple management is making regular community hall announcements to guide pilgrims on how to be safe and take precautions, he said.

The ISKCON authorities have put up notice boards and procured screening equipment, besides stocking a large number of sanitisers. The chief minister spoke with ISKCON Kolkata leadership and assured all help from the state government, he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities of ISKCON Mayapur on Saturday met the Nadia district authorities to discuss the issue. On the other hand, the management of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, which also witnesses a large turnout of devotees during various festivals, said that they will be announcing the recommendations made by Union Health Ministry and state health department.

We will spread awareness among people by relaying tips such as washing hands frequently, using sanitisers and covering one's face during coughing and sneezing through the public address system from time to time, the Secretary of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kushal Choudhury, said. A spokesman of Nakhoda Mosque said they are asking people to be careful before and after Friday prayers and follow the guidelines of the Health Ministry..

