Left Menu
Development News Edition

Child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam turns down #SheInspiresUs honour

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 23:09 IST
Child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam turns down #SheInspiresUs honour
On Friday, the government took to Twitter to share the story of the eight-year-old as an inspiration. Image Credit: Twitter (@LicypriyaK)

Eight-year-old climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honor of joining the #SheInspiresUs campaign ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday. On Friday, the government took to Twitter to share the story of the eight-year-old as an inspiration. "@mygovindia @LicypriyaK is a child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn't she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs".

Responding to the government's tweet, Kangujam said: "Dear Narendra Modi ji, Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honor. Jai Hind!" Kangujam is also known as Indian 'Greta', after being compared to award-winning Swedish teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, for her passion for the fight against climate change. The #SheInspiresUs is a social media campaign dedicated to women "whose life and work will help ignite motivation in millions". On March 3, Modi had tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Boban sacked by AC Milan after public criticism of CEO Gazidis

AC Milan have confirmed the sacking of Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban after his public spat with the Serie A clubs Chief Executive Officer CEO Ivan Gazidis.The Croatian, who played for Milan between 1991 and 2001, has been relieved o...

Delhi violence: one held for sweet shop employee's killing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in another mans killing during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, police said on Saturday. The crime branch, probing the murder cases registered during the r...

Mexican woman who survived acid attack calls on others to speak out without fear

Six months after an acid attack in Mexico, Maria Elena Rios is now speaking out in hopes officials will find and punish her aggressor. Talking through a bandage covering the burns on her face, she has a message for other women Do not live i...

Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the Play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here. Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020