Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

A fire broke out on the premises of Juhu Gymkhana, a club in suburban Juhu, on Saturday night, a civic official said. There were no reports of casualties, he said.

The fire broke out around 9.30 pm on the second floor of the Gymkhana. Fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and it was soon doused, the official added. Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

