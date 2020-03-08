4 killed in Jodhpur mishap

Four people were killed after a truck collided with a bus on Sunday in Jodhpur. "The accident occurred at NH-112. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital," a senior official said.

"Families of the deceased will be compensated Rs 1 Lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

