Girl sand artists create beautiful sculpture with message of 'women power' in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares image

On the occasion of International Women's Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's institute on Sunday created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of 'women power' at Puri beach in Odisha. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist.

"#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our SandArt Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020,"he wrote. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

