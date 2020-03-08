Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri traditional crafts a source to empower local women, says Arifa on PM's Twitter handle

The traditional crafts of Kashmir are a source to empower local women, said Arifa, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir who shared her journey on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account on Sunday.

Woman craft artist Arifa Jan from Jammu and Kashmir Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The traditional crafts of Kashmir are a source to empower local women, said Arifa, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir who shared her journey on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account on Sunday. Introducing herself on Twitter, Arifa said that she always "dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women."

She started working on reviving Namda craft after seeing the condition of the women artisans in Kashmir. "I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft," she tweeted.

Arifa termed Prime Minister Modi's #SheInspiresUs campaign an initiative that will motivate her to work harder for the betterment of craft as well as the artisans all over the Valley. "This gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boosted my morale and it'll help me to work harder for the betterment of craft as well as the artisans all over Kashmir. I feel it is important for more women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women. #SheInspiresUs."

Her first business activity was participating in an exhibition of handmade items in New Delhi. "This exhibit attracted a good clientele and a turnover," she said.

The Prime Minister had announced that on women's day this year, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions. (ANI)

