Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday

3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43 pm Dubai travelers reassured on screening procedures for COVID-19: official 2.53 pm 15-year old boy who arrived in Chennai from the US via Doha sent to hospital for observation 2.28 pm Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities over 2.18 pm NIV scientists working 'round-the-clock' to ensure smooth coronavirus testing across country 2.16 pm AIIMS asked to designate part of new emergency wing for setting up isolation beds 1.49 pm Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis: Kejriwal 1.48 pm Coronavirus audio message as mobile caller tune on DoT orders; Jio, BSNL in full compliance, others yet to follow 1.38 pm Arunachal man booked for posting misleading info about coronavirus on Facebook 12.48 pm Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners 11.35 am AFI's Life Achievement Award gala, Ciara's concert postponed amid coronavirus scare 11.08 am In fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala, five people have tested positive: Health Minister K K Shailaja 10.22 am China reports 27 new fatalities 7.59 am Singapore reports 8 more coronavirus cases, including one in PM's ward PTIHMB

