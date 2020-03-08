Left Menu
Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-03-2020 16:24 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 16:21 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday

3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43 pm Dubai travelers reassured on screening procedures for COVID-19: official 2.53 pm 15-year old boy who arrived in Chennai from the US via Doha sent to hospital for observation 2.28 pm Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities over 2.18 pm NIV scientists working 'round-the-clock' to ensure smooth coronavirus testing across country 2.16 pm AIIMS asked to designate part of new emergency wing for setting up isolation beds 1.49 pm Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis: Kejriwal 1.48 pm Coronavirus audio message as mobile caller tune on DoT orders; Jio, BSNL in full compliance, others yet to follow 1.38 pm Arunachal man booked for posting misleading info about coronavirus on Facebook 12.48 pm Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners 11.35 am AFI's Life Achievement Award gala, Ciara's concert postponed amid coronavirus scare 11.08 am In fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala, five people have tested positive: Health Minister K K Shailaja 10.22 am China reports 27 new fatalities 7.59 am Singapore reports 8 more coronavirus cases, including one in PM's ward PTIHMB

Latest News

Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a pres...

Italy's soccer clubs should consider stopping top division matches - sports minister

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora asked the national soccer association to consider stopping top division Serie A matches after the country ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north to tackle the coronavirus ou...

Keep striving for your dreams with hard work, determination: IAF's women fighter pilots

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Nari Shakti Puruskar to Indian Air Forces first women fighter pilots Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh Jitarwal scripted histor...

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus case

Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus infection, as informed by the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research on Sunday. Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters at a briefing that two relativ...
