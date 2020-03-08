Women of NE I-T dept help Rs 8,000cr revenue collection:

An innovative approach by women employees of the income tax department in the north east region has helped garner Rs 8,000 crore revenue in the last fiscal, an official said on the International Women's Day on Sunday. The department introduced outreach programmes, social media campaigns as well as street plays and quiz contests to promote tax compliance and awareness, principal director of income tax (investigation) of the north east region, Sanjay Bahadur told PTI.

"This method is something that is not usually expected from an agency which is essentially meant for enforcement of law," Bahadur said, acknowledging the "silent contribution" of the women employees of the department. This is an extremely challenging job that requires understanding of economics, finances, law and human psychology, he said.

Speaking about women's presence in the income tax department in the region, he said it is headed by Indian Revenue Service officer Kavita Jha who is the principal chief commissioner of the region while the commissioner, headquarters is N Longva, a woman IRS officer. There are four appellate commissioners in the region for dispute resolution and one of them is IRS officer Priyanka Sharma Bansal, he said.

The IRS officers of the department are supported by scores of junior lady officers, inspectors and support staff who work in every sphere of direct taxes administration in the north east region, Bahadur said. "The presence of all these lady IRS officers and officials has changed the way the tax administration functions in the region, making it more consultative, and inclusive.

This is evident from initiatives outside the core area of work of the department," said the I-T official..

