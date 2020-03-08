Our aim is to have hunger-free nation: Sneha Mohandoss, one of the handlers of PM Modi's social media account

Sneha Mohandoss, founder of NGO Food Bank India and one of the seven women achievers who were handed over the responsibility of handling the social media account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday said that her motto is to create a hunger-free nation and shared her experiences of handling her NGO. "It is a great privilege and honour to be handling the social media account of Prime Minister Modi. I am so happy that my thought process and our NGO has been established and recognised in the country today," Sneha told ANI here.

"It has been five years that we started. Food Bank India started with a page on Facebook. When I started the page there were only two-three volunteers with me. Slowly, it got viral after our work got published. Our major motto is to create a hunger-free nation. So far we have more than 18 chapters in India and one in South Africa. We are spreading awareness about food wastage," she added. Sneha further said that her NGO works on a volunteer-based model where if someone wants to donate food, the NGO collects that and distributes it amongst homeless people and mentally-affected patients.

Sabarish, Sneha's husband also expressed support for her efforts and said, "It is an overwhelming experience for my wife to handle the account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will serve as an inspiration for other women." Speaking on the Food Bank India NGO, Sabarish said, "In 2015, she had thought of opening a Food Bank page on Facebook. She was inspired by her mother. After the Chennai floods, this page was supported by many people of the younger generation. Our aim is to have a hunger-free nation."

"We plan to have everyone on the ground and serve the needy people. Money is not our aim but service to the needy. In 2016, a man from South Africa also joined in and created a chapter in his country," he added. (ANI)

