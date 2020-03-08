5 killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha

At least five people were killed in two separate road accidents in Odishas Balasore and Angul districts on Sunday, police said. Three men were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Balasore district while a couple died when their scooter was hit by a truck in Angul district, they said.

Two motorcycles collided head-on near Kalamuhani Chhak on Baliapal-Basta road in Balasore district. The deceased were residents of Arua village, the police said. A couple were killed when their scooter was hit by a truck on National Highway No 55 in Angul town, the police added..

