Kerala on high alert after five coronavirus cases: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Kerala has been put on high alert after five Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state. "The state has been put on high alert following confirmation of five coronavirus positive cases. Those returning from Covid-19 affected countries should immediately contact the health authorities," Vijayan said in a statement.

He also urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the health department. Earlier, Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people traveling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of Covid-19 in these countries.

India has 39 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The disease has caused deaths of 3300 people globally. (ANI)

