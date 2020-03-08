Kerala on high alert after five coronavirus cases: CM
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Kerala has been put on high alert after five Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Kerala has been put on high alert after five Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state. "The state has been put on high alert following confirmation of five coronavirus positive cases. Those returning from Covid-19 affected countries should immediately contact the health authorities," Vijayan said in a statement.
He also urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the health department. Earlier, Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people traveling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of Covid-19 in these countries.
India has 39 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The disease has caused deaths of 3300 people globally. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Kerala
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Iran
- Italy
ALSO READ
Gymnastics-Russians to skip World Cup events in U.S., Japan - federation
Excise dept. organises Tik-Tok competition against drug addiction in Kerala
Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears
Indian water guns flood markets of Gorakhpur ahead of Holi
Pradhan focuses on India- Japan collaboration to increase steel usage