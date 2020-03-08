Senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj dies

Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 83. Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to Kidney-related issues, his family told PTI.

He will be cremated at the Nighambodh Ghat on Monday at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

