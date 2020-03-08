Karate teacher held for molesting girl

A 54-year-old karate teacher in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl student, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in the sports room of the school in Sion on Friday, a police official said.

The accused also tried to molest the girl by visiting her house, he said. He was arrested on Friday itself under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act..

