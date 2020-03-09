Encounter breaks out in Shopian district

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited. PTI SSB AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

