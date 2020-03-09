Man drowns in gurudwara premises in Kullu
A 25-year-old man drowned in the main water tank of Manikaran gurudwara in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday
A resident of Punjab's Amritsar district, Vijay Singh drowned in the 'kund' on Sunday evening, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said
He was taken to Jari Community Health Centre (CHC) where a medical officer declared him brought dead. The SP said Singh's autopsy would be conducted at regional hospital in Kullu on Monday.
