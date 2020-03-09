Man, woman commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Rajasthan

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Monday

Their bodies were found on a railway track in Piperan village under Suratgarh police station area on Monday morning. They killed themselves on Sunday night, they said

"Efforts are being made to ascertain their identity. The two are believed to be aged around 24 years," a police official said. The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital's mortuary for post-mortem, the police said.

