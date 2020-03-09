Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party which retaliated

The official said two terrorists were killed in the gunfight.

