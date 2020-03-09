Policemen injured as two groups clash in Alwar

Several policemen were on Monday injured during a clash between two groups in Alwar district of Rajasthan over a land dispute, officials said. The police had gone to a village on information of a clash between two groups of people.

“The accused attacked the police in which some of the policemen received injured,” additional SP, Alwar, Vishnaram said. He said the accused also pelted stones and opened fire at police and the police too fired in self defence. Additional police force has been rushed to the area to maintain law and order.

Further details are awaited..

