Missing man found dead in J-K's Rajouri, relative arrested

A 28-year-old man, who went missing about a fortnight ago, was found dead in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with police arresting a close relative for killing him, police said on Monday. The accused had promised to arrange the victim's marriage with a girl and took away Rs two lakh from him before killing him, a police official said. Ghulam Nabi Khanday, a resident of Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district of central Kashmir, had come to meet his relatives about a fortnight ago but went missing, he said. He said his family approached police station Rajouri and subsequent investigation led to the detention of Shabir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Gabbar Budhal village. During questioning, the official said Dar confessed to killing Khanday. The body buried underneath rocks was recovered from Upper Rajnagar area of Budhal. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, the official said, adding a murder case has been registered

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said a special investigation team headed by Additional SP Rajouri, Liyaqit Ali is further investigating the matter to ascertain the involvement of more people in the case.

